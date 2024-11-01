Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Gillingham: Five changes for FA Cup first round tie

The Seasiders will be hoping a different competition could help to change their fortunes following a recent five-game winless run in League One.

Injuries have caught up with the Fylde Coast outfit in recent weeks, with some absentees in key areas proving costly at times.

Steve Bruce will be back in the dugout for the trip to Priestfield Stadium, after taking some time away from football following the death of his four-month old grandson Madison.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench for this Saturday’s game:

1 . Who will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool take on Gillingham in the FA Cup this weekend. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Richard O'Donnell Richard O'Donnell came into the Blackpool starting XI for the Wigan Athletic game on Monday night. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah started at right back in Blackpool's last outing, with Jordan Gabriel dropping to the bench. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington was also among the six changes made for the Wigan game. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Olly Casey Olly Casey has been a regular starter at centre back this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales