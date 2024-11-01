Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Gillingham: Five changes for FA Cup first round tie

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Blackpool turn their attention to the FA Cup this weekend as they take on Gillingham in the first round.

The Seasiders will be hoping a different competition could help to change their fortunes following a recent five-game winless run in League One.

Injuries have caught up with the Fylde Coast outfit in recent weeks, with some absentees in key areas proving costly at times.

Steve Bruce will be back in the dugout for the trip to Priestfield Stadium, after taking some time away from football following the death of his four-month old grandson Madison.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench for this Saturday’s game:

Blackpool take on Gillingham in the FA Cup this weekend.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool take on Gillingham in the FA Cup this weekend. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker

Richard O'Donnell came into the Blackpool starting XI for the Wigan Athletic game on Monday night.

2. Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell came into the Blackpool starting XI for the Wigan Athletic game on Monday night. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker

Odel Offiah started at right back in Blackpool's last outing, with Jordan Gabriel dropping to the bench.

3. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah started at right back in Blackpool's last outing, with Jordan Gabriel dropping to the bench. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker

Matthew Pennington was also among the six changes made for the Wigan game.

4. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington was also among the six changes made for the Wigan game. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker

Olly Casey has been a regular starter at centre back this season.

5. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been a regular starter at centre back this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

This weekend's game could provide an opportunity for Zac Ashworth to start at left back.

6. Zac Ashworth

This weekend's game could provide an opportunity for Zac Ashworth to start at left back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

