Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Forest Green Rovers: Several changes expected for FA Cup tie with decisions to be made concerning absentees

Blackpool welcome Forest Green Rovers to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon in the FA Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT

The Seasiders produced a 2-0 victory over non-league Bromley to book their place in the second round, while their opponents this weekend needed a replay against Scarborough United to progress.

Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Northampton Town, and a number of changes could be made.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench for the visit of Forest Green Rovers:

The Seasiders take on Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup.

1. Who will start for Blackpool?

The Seasiders take on Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup.

Richard O'Donnell is Blackpool's cup goalkeeper. He started between the sticks in the 2-0 victory over Bromley, and is expected to return for this weekend's tie.

2. GK: Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell is Blackpool's cup goalkeeper. He started between the sticks in the 2-0 victory over Bromley, and is expected to return for this weekend's tie.

Callum Connolly was another player that was involved in the first round game at Hayes Lane. The reliable utility player has featured off the bench in the last few games, but could start in the back three for this one.

3. CB: Callum Connolly

Callum Connolly was another player that was involved in the first round game at Hayes Lane. The reliable utility player has featured off the bench in the last few games, but could start in the back three for this one.

Olly Casey spent last season on loan with this weekend's opponents. The defender will be determined to impress and win his place back in Blackpool's starting 11 on a regular basis, after losing his spot following his recent three-match suspension.

4. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey spent last season on loan with this weekend's opponents. The defender will be determined to impress and win his place back in Blackpool's starting 11 on a regular basis, after losing his spot following his recent three-match suspension.

James Husband has been one of Blackpool's standout performers so far this season, but had a night to forget against Northampton. The defender was at fault for the deciding goal at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday evening.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband has been one of Blackpool's standout performers so far this season, but had a night to forget against Northampton. The defender was at fault for the deciding goal at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday evening.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel recently picked up 45 minutes in the EFL Trophy game against Morecambe, as he continues to rebuild his fitness following a lengthy injury absence. This weekend's could be another opportunity for him to pick up some more game time.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel recently picked up 45 minutes in the EFL Trophy game against Morecambe, as he continues to rebuild his fitness following a lengthy injury absence. This weekend's could be another opportunity for him to pick up some more game time.

