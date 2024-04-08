Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Fleetwood Town: Three changes Tuesday night meeting with Fylde Coast rivals

Blackpool welcome Fylde Coast opponents Fleetwood Town to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 12:16 BST

The Seasiders sit eighth in League One, six points behind sixth place Oxford United with four games remaining. In Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Cambridge United, Hayden Coulson returned to the starting XI after missing the Easter Monday draw with Wycombe Wanderers, while James Husband was named on the bench following his recent absence with a thigh problem.

Ollie Norburn was ruled out due to a swollen ankle and Albie Morgan also remained unavailable, but was seen doing some running at full time as he continues to work his way back from the knee injury he picked up at the end of February.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Fleetwood:

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw has been impressive between the sticks for Blackpool this season, and made another important save in the victory over Cambridge. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has been a solid part of Blackpool's back three for the majority of the campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta produced another strong display as he captained the Seasiders against Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband was back on the bench at the weekend after missing a number of weeks through injury. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

CJ Hamilton started ahead of Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel on Saturday, but the ex-Nottingham Forest wing-back could make a return on Tuesday evening. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

