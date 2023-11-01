Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Fleetwood Town: Four recalled including key man in midfield

Blackpool make the short trip to Highbury to face Fleetwood Town this evening.
Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat to Peterborough United.
The Seasiders will be without the suspended Olly Casey against their Fylde Coast rivals, while Ollie Norburn remains a doubt.
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool make the short trip to Highbury to take on Fleetwood Town. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw remains Blackpool's first choice keeper in the league.
At the weekend, he was on hand with a penalty save in the 4-2 defeat to Peterborough United. So far this season, he has kept six clean sheets. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
It was a mixed bag for Pennington in the defeat at the weekend. Since his summer move to Bloomfield Road, the defender has looked solid on the whole, and is certainly part of the Seasiders' strongest back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Blackpool will be without the suspended Olly Casey for the game at Highbury. Marvin Ekpiteta is among the players who could come in for the young defender. If included, the centre back will be eager to make a good impression in order to win back a regular spot in Blackpool's starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has been superb for the Seasiders so far this season. After missing the victory over Cheltenham Town last Tuesday, he returned to action at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton has been a firm regular for Blackpool in League One. The wing-back can certainly be a threat for Critchley's side when he finds his form. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker