Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Exeter City: Three changes from the Nottingham Forest FA Cup tie

Blackpool are back in League One action on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Exeter City to Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their New Year’s Day victory over Lincoln City, as they hope to close the game between themselves and the teams in the play-off places.

Neil Critchley’s side drew 0-0 when they faced Exeter in Devon back in August, with the Grecians capable of being tough opponents despite their league position.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

Blackpool welcome Exeter City to Bloomfield Road.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool welcome Exeter City to Bloomfield Road.

Dan Grimshaw made a crucial save in Blackpool's 2-2 draw with the Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup. He has been the Seasiders' first choice goalkeeper in League One throughout the season so far.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw made a crucial save in Blackpool's 2-2 draw with the Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup. He has been the Seasiders' first choice goalkeeper in League One throughout the season so far.

Olly Casey was on the scoresheet in the victory over Lincoln City, and has been firm at the back since earning his place back in the starting XI.

3. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey was on the scoresheet in the victory over Lincoln City, and has been firm at the back since earning his place back in the starting XI.

Marvin Ekpiteta put in a strong display in the midweek EFL Trophy win over Burton Albion- bagging himself a goal.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta put in a strong display in the midweek EFL Trophy win over Burton Albion- bagging himself a goal.

James Husband has produced a number of strong displays for the Seasiders this year.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband has produced a number of strong displays for the Seasiders this year.

CJ Hamilton was on hand with an assist in Blackpool's draw at the City Ground.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton was on hand with an assist in Blackpool's draw at the City Ground.

