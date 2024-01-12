Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Exeter City: Three changes from the Nottingham Forest FA Cup tie

Blackpool are back in League One action on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Exeter City to Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders will be looking to build on their New Year’s Day victory over Lincoln City, as they hope to close the game between themselves and the teams in the play-off places.
Neil Critchley’s side drew 0-0 when they faced Exeter in Devon back in August, with the Grecians capable of being tough opponents despite their league position.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool welcome Exeter City to Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw made a crucial save in Blackpool's 2-2 draw with the Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup. He has been the Seasiders' first choice goalkeeper in League One throughout the season so far. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey was on the scoresheet in the victory over Lincoln City, and has been firm at the back since earning his place back in the starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta put in a strong display in the midweek EFL Trophy win over Burton Albion- bagging himself a goal. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has produced a number of strong displays for the Seasiders this year. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton was on hand with an assist in Blackpool's draw at the City Ground. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd