Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Exeter City: How the Seasiders could look in Steve Bruce's first game

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Sep 2024, 18:00 GMT
Steve Bruce takes charge of Blackpool for the first time this weekend – as the Seasiders welcome Exeter City to Bloomfield Road.

Saturday’s game will see the 63-year-old return to the dugout for the first time in nearly two years, with the experienced head coach taking a break from football after being sacked by West Brom in October 2022.

There will be a number of things for Bruce to consider, with the former Birmingham City and Newcastle United boss promising some changes to help Blackpool get their season back on track after a poor start to the League One campaign.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench to take on Exeter City:

Harry Tyrer could make his first league start for the Seasiders after featuring against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer could make his first league start for the Seasiders after featuring against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel could start in a traditional right back role if Bruce plays a defensive four. The 25-year-old impressed in that role in the EFL Cup game against Blackburn Rovers last month.

2. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel could start in a traditional right back role if Bruce plays a defensive four. The 25-year-old impressed in that role in the EFL Cup game against Blackburn Rovers last month. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Olly Casey made his return from a brief spell on the sidelines against Crewe.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey made his return from a brief spell on the sidelines against Crewe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband was named as Blackpool captain ahead of the current season.

4. James Husband

James Husband was named as Blackpool captain ahead of the current season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Hayden Coulson could be used in a traditional left back role after previously being utilised as a wing-back.

5. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson could be used in a traditional left back role after previously being utilised as a wing-back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Rob Apter has recently returned from international duty with Scotland U21s, and could start on the right side of midfield for Blackpool this weekend.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter has recently returned from international duty with Scotland U21s, and could start on the right side of midfield for Blackpool this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

