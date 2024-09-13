Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Exeter City: How the Seasiders could look in Steve Bruce's first game

Saturday’s game will see the 63-year-old return to the dugout for the first time in nearly two years, with the experienced head coach taking a break from football after being sacked by West Brom in October 2022.

There will be a number of things for Bruce to consider, with the former Birmingham City and Newcastle United boss promising some changes to help Blackpool get their season back on track after a poor start to the League One campaign.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench to take on Exeter City:

Harry Tyrer could make his first league start for the Seasiders after featuring against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel could start in a traditional right back role if Bruce plays a defensive four. The 25-year-old impressed in that role in the EFL Cup game against Blackburn Rovers last month.

Olly Casey made his return from a brief spell on the sidelines against Crewe.

James Husband was named as Blackpool captain ahead of the current season.

Hayden Coulson could be used in a traditional left back role after previously being utilised as a wing-back.