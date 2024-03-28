Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Derby County: Decision on Jordan Rhodes replacement for Good Friday game

The Seasiders face a tough battle for a place in the play-offs, with Oxford United, Stevenage, Lincoln City and Leyton Orient all battling for the final spot. There’s very little room for error for Neil Critchley’s side in their remaining seven games of the campaign, but only three points currently separate them and sixth.

In terms of injuries, James Husband (thigh) and Albie Morgan (knee) both remain doubtful but are making progress in their recoveries, while it’ll be “touch and go” whether Jordan Rhodes features again this season due to knee ligament problems, which he sustained in the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic just under a fortnight ago.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench for the game against Derby:

1 . Who will start for Blackpool? The Seasiders take on Derby County at Pride Park in their first outing of the Easter schedule. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

2 . GK: Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw has produced a number of impressive displays in the last few months, with his work between the sticks helping the Seasiders to several points. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . CB: Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has been solid on the whole since arriving at Bloomfield Road on a free transfer during the summer. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . CB: Marvin Ekpiteta After a slow start to the season, Marvin Ekpiteta has recently found some good form and has been a solid figure at the back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . CB: Olly Casey With James Husband still doubtful, Olly Casey is likely to continue in the left sided centre back role. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales