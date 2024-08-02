Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Crewe Alexandra: The Seasiders' final test before the new season

The Seasiders were in action twice on Tuesday, as two different teams took on Accrington Stanley in a behind-closed-doors game at Bloomfield Road and Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park, with both fixtures ending in 3-1 defeats for Neil Critchley’s side.
Ahead of next week’s League One opener away to Crawley Town, Blackpool will be looking to finish their preparations on a high.
Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on Crewe Alexandra:
1. Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw could be set for his first 90 minutes of pre-season, after missing the opening few games through a minor knee injury. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington had a couple of sloppy moments against Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday night but was solid against Sunderland in the game before. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey is set for a big campaign for Blackpool after impressing last season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. James Husband
James Husband is also among the players who will be looking to improve on recent displays. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is also yet to feature for a full 90 minutes so far this summer after missing a few games, but should be close to that level of fitness now. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Ollie Norburn
Captain Ollie Norburn was part of the team that were defeated by Tranmere at Prenton Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker