Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Crawley Town: Three changes from Mansfield Town draw

Last weekend’s meeting with Mansfield Town was the Seasiders eighth consecutive draw in front of their own fans.

Following a poor display on the whole, Steve Bruce was left pleased with a point on that occasion, but will be concerned by the amount of time that has passed since his side’s last home win back in September.

Blackpool have been handed two injury boosts this week, with Odel Offiah able to train after being forced off in the 3-3 draw with Mansfield, while Matthew Pennington has also been able to take part in some sessions at Squires Gate.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench:

1 . Harry Tyrer Following an impressive performance in the stalemate with Rotherham United, Harry Tyrer looking shaky at times against Mansfield. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Following injury fears last weekend, Odel Offiah has been able to train ahead of the Crawley clash, and will be in contention. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Olly Casey Olly Casey remains Blackpool's standout player from the season so far, with a number of commanding performances under his belt in defence. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Elkan Baggott Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott has proven himself to be a strong competitor at the back in recent weeks despite looking nervy at times against Mansfield. Equally, Matthew Pennington could also make his return, after taking part in training this week. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Hayden Coulson It'd be hard for Steve Bruce to leave out Hayden Coulson following his impact off the bench against Mansfield. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales