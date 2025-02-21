Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Crawley Town: Three changes from Mansfield Town draw

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Feb 2025, 14:30 BST
Blackpool will once again be looking to put their home form right when they welcome Crawley Town to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Last weekend’s meeting with Mansfield Town was the Seasiders eighth consecutive draw in front of their own fans.

Following a poor display on the whole, Steve Bruce was left pleased with a point on that occasion, but will be concerned by the amount of time that has passed since his side’s last home win back in September.

Blackpool have been handed two injury boosts this week, with Odel Offiah able to train after being forced off in the 3-3 draw with Mansfield, while Matthew Pennington has also been able to take part in some sessions at Squires Gate.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench:

Following an impressive performance in the stalemate with Rotherham United, Harry Tyrer looking shaky at times against Mansfield.

1. Harry Tyrer

Following an impressive performance in the stalemate with Rotherham United, Harry Tyrer looking shaky at times against Mansfield. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Following injury fears last weekend, Odel Offiah has been able to train ahead of the Crawley clash, and will be in contention.

2. Odel Offiah

Following injury fears last weekend, Odel Offiah has been able to train ahead of the Crawley clash, and will be in contention. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey remains Blackpool's standout player from the season so far, with a number of commanding performances under his belt in defence.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey remains Blackpool's standout player from the season so far, with a number of commanding performances under his belt in defence. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott has proven himself to be a strong competitor at the back in recent weeks despite looking nervy at times against Mansfield. Equally, Matthew Pennington could also make his return, after taking part in training this week.

4. Elkan Baggott

Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott has proven himself to be a strong competitor at the back in recent weeks despite looking nervy at times against Mansfield. Equally, Matthew Pennington could also make his return, after taking part in training this week. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
It'd be hard for Steve Bruce to leave out Hayden Coulson following his impact off the bench against Mansfield.

5. Hayden Coulson

It'd be hard for Steve Bruce to leave out Hayden Coulson following his impact off the bench against Mansfield. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Rob Apter was on hand with an assist before being replaced at the break against Mansfield.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter was on hand with an assist before being replaced at the break against Mansfield. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolCrawley TownSteve BruceMansfield TownSeasidersMansfield
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice