Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Crawley Town: Key decisions to be made for League One opener

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Aug 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 17:20 GMT
Blackpool start the League One season away to Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm).

The Seasiders will be hoping for a good start against the newly-promoted Red Devils, as they look to improve on last term’s eighth place finish.

Neil Critchley’s side rounded off their pre-season schedule with a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra, with Kyle Joseph and Jordan Rhodes both on the scoresheet at the Mornflake Stadium last Saturday.

Since then, Elkan Baggott and Elliot Embleton have both arrived at Bloomfield Road ahead of the new campaign.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench for this weekend’s game against Crawley:

Blackpool start the League One season away to Crawley Town.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool start the League One season away to Crawley Town. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Dan Grimshaw was a key man last season, keeping 18 clean sheets in total.

2. Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw was a key man last season, keeping 18 clean sheets in total. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Matthew Pennington was solid on the whole throughout his first campaign in Tangerine, and will no doubt remain a integral part of the back three.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington was solid on the whole throughout his first campaign in Tangerine, and will no doubt remain a integral part of the back three. Photo: CameraSport -

Olly Casey had a number of positive spells in Blackpool's starting XI last season, and with the departure of Marvin Ekpiteta, the central role of the back three should firmly be his.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey had a number of positive spells in Blackpool's starting XI last season, and with the departure of Marvin Ekpiteta, the central role of the back three should firmly be his. Photo: CameraSport -

James Husband is set to captain the Seasiders this season, with his influence on and off the pitch clear to see.

5. James Husband

James Husband is set to captain the Seasiders this season, with his influence on and off the pitch clear to see. Photo: CameraSport -

With Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel missing the final game of pre-season due to a minor football injury, the staring right wing-back role could very much belong to CJ Hamilton on the opening weekend of the season.

6. CJ Hamilton

With Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel missing the final game of pre-season due to a minor football injury, the staring right wing-back role could very much belong to CJ Hamilton on the opening weekend of the season. Photo: CameraSport -

