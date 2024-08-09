Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Crawley Town: Key decisions to be made for League One opener

The Seasiders will be hoping for a good start against the newly-promoted Red Devils, as they look to improve on last term’s eighth place finish.
Neil Critchley’s side rounded off their pre-season schedule with a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra, with Kyle Joseph and Jordan Rhodes both on the scoresheet at the Mornflake Stadium last Saturday.
Since then, Elkan Baggott and Elliot Embleton have both arrived at Bloomfield Road ahead of the new campaign.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench for this weekend’s game against Crawley:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool start the League One season away to Crawley Town. Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw was a key man last season, keeping 18 clean sheets in total. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington was solid on the whole throughout his first campaign in Tangerine, and will no doubt remain a integral part of the back three. Photo: CameraSport -
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey had a number of positive spells in Blackpool's starting XI last season, and with the departure of Marvin Ekpiteta, the central role of the back three should firmly be his. Photo: CameraSport -
5. James Husband
James Husband is set to captain the Seasiders this season, with his influence on and off the pitch clear to see. Photo: CameraSport -
6. CJ Hamilton
With Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel missing the final game of pre-season due to a minor football injury, the staring right wing-back role could very much belong to CJ Hamilton on the opening weekend of the season. Photo: CameraSport -
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.