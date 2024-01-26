Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Charlton Athletic: One change from the victory over Bristol Rovers

Neil Critchley’s side head into this game on the back of three consecutive victories, including last week’s 2-1 victory away to Bristol Rovers. Since the start of 2024, they have also produced two impressive displays in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest, with the Premier League outfit needing extra time in the replay to progress.
Former Seasiders boss Michael Appleton was due to return to Blackpool with the Addicks this weekend, but was dismissed from his role at the Valley on Tuesday night following a poor run of form.
Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench:
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders welcome Charlton Athletic to Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw missed last week's victory over Bristol Rovers after picking up an injury against Nottingham Forest, but should be ready to return for this Saturday's game. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
3. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey has enjoyed an impressive campaign so far for the Seasiders. He has recently returned to the starting XI on a regular basis following a period out of the side before Christmas. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta has been in and out of the side in the last few weeks for Blackpool, but has started the last two fixtures. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has been a reliable and consistent member of Blackpool's back three this season. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton opened the scoring in the victory over Bristol Rovers with a superb strike. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook