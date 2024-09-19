Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Charlton Athletic: One change from Steve Bruce's first league game

The Seasiders enjoyed a bright start to life under Steve Bruce in League One last Saturday, with a stoppage time winner from James Husband helping them to a 2-1 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road.

Things were less positive in the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, but the Blackpool boss did opt to make 10 changes in order to get a better look at his squad after taking over on the Fylde Coast earlier this month.