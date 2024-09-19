Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Charlton Athletic: One change from Steve Bruce's first league game

The Seasiders enjoyed a bright start to life under Steve Bruce in League One last Saturday, with a stoppage time winner from James Husband helping them to a 2-1 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road.
Things were less positive in the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, but the Blackpool boss did opt to make 10 changes in order to get a better look at his squad after taking over on the Fylde Coast earlier this month.
Here's our predicted XI and bench for this weekend’s game:
1. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer made his league debut for Blackpool in last Saturday's 2-1 victory over Exeter City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Jordan Gabriel
Jordan Gabriel enjoyed a solid afternoon in the right back role against Exeter last week, and was introduced off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah was impressive in his first game for Blackpool last weekend, but was cup tied for Tuesday's game. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey is the only player to start both of Bruce's games in charge of the Seasiders so far. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband
Blackpool captain James Husband started in the left back role against Exeter, and claimed a stoppage time winner for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter enjoyed a productive afternoon in Steve Bruce's first game in charge, and appears to be a big part of the new head coach's plans. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.