Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Charlton Athletic: One change from Steve Bruce's first league game

By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Sep 2024, 17:30 BST
Blackpool are back on the road this weekend as they travel to the Valley to take on Charlton Athletic.

The Seasiders enjoyed a bright start to life under Steve Bruce in League One last Saturday, with a stoppage time winner from James Husband helping them to a 2-1 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road.

Things were less positive in the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, but the Blackpool boss did opt to make 10 changes in order to get a better look at his squad after taking over on the Fylde Coast earlier this month.

Here's our predicted XI and bench for this weekend’s game:

Harry Tyrer made his league debut for Blackpool in last Saturday's 2-1 victory over Exeter City.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer made his league debut for Blackpool in last Saturday's 2-1 victory over Exeter City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jordan Gabriel enjoyed a solid afternoon in the right back role against Exeter last week, and was introduced off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

2. Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel enjoyed a solid afternoon in the right back role against Exeter last week, and was introduced off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Odel Offiah was impressive in his first game for Blackpool last weekend, but was cup tied for Tuesday's game.

3. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah was impressive in his first game for Blackpool last weekend, but was cup tied for Tuesday's game. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Olly Casey is the only player to start both of Bruce's games in charge of the Seasiders so far.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey is the only player to start both of Bruce's games in charge of the Seasiders so far. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool captain James Husband started in the left back role against Exeter, and claimed a stoppage time winner for the Seasiders.

5. James Husband

Blackpool captain James Husband started in the left back role against Exeter, and claimed a stoppage time winner for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Rob Apter enjoyed a productive afternoon in Steve Bruce's first game in charge, and appears to be a big part of the new head coach's plans.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter enjoyed a productive afternoon in Steve Bruce's first game in charge, and appears to be a big part of the new head coach's plans. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

