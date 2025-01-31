Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Charlton Athletic: Key decisions on new signing and returning midfielder

The Seasiders have picked up six points from two long away days inside the past week, overcoming both Exeter City and Lincoln City.

So far this season, Steve Bruce’s side have struggled at home, and have only managed two wins in front of their own fans – with the last coming back in September.

If they are going to mount a serious play-off push throughout the remainder of the campaign, it’s clearly an issue that will need to be quickly rectified.

Blackpool will be hoping new signing Niall Ennis can boost their chances – with the striker joining the club on loan from Stoke City for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Bruce should also have Lee Evans back in contention this weekend following his recent absence due to a calf problem.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench to take on Charlton:

