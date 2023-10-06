News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool predicted XI and bench v Charlton Athletic: 3 handed recalls as ex-Celtic man back among substitutes: gallery

Blackpool travel to the Valley this weekend to take on Charlton Athletic.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST

Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to bounce back from their midweek 3-1 defeat to Derby County at Bloomfield Road.

Prior to their loss to the Rams, the Seasiders had won two games on the bounce - including their first victory away from home in the league this season.

Here is our predicted team for this weekend’s game against the Addicks:

Blackpool travel to the Valley to take on Charlton Athletic (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

1. LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth at The Valley on October 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Blackpool travel to the Valley to take on Charlton Athletic (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Dan Grimshaw has been an ever-present between the sticks for Blackpool in League One this season. It's currently unlikely that he'll lose his spot as Neil Critchley's number one. So far this campaign, he has kept five clean sheets.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw has been an ever-present between the sticks for Blackpool in League One this season. It's currently unlikely that he'll lose his spot as Neil Critchley's number one. So far this campaign, he has kept five clean sheets.

Matthew Pennington was dropped as a precaution for last week's 1-0 victory over Barnsley. Meanwhile, in the midweek defeat to Derby County he was among the subs. Due to his good form in the games prior to the game away at Oakwell, he could return for the trip to the Valley.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington was dropped as a precaution for last week's 1-0 victory over Barnsley. Meanwhile, in the midweek defeat to Derby County he was among the subs. Due to his good form in the games prior to the game away at Oakwell, he could return for the trip to the Valley.

Olly Casey has been solid at the back for the majority of the season. He got his chance in the opening game following an injury to Pennington- and has taken full advantage since. The defence was too open against Derby, but you'd expect Casey to keep his place.

4. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been solid at the back for the majority of the season. He got his chance in the opening game following an injury to Pennington- and has taken full advantage since. The defence was too open against Derby, but you'd expect Casey to keep his place.

James Husband has been reliable at the back for the Seasiders. His experience has proven key at times, and he must be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband has been reliable at the back for the Seasiders. His experience has proven key at times, and he must be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

CJ Hamilton has been a regular in Blackpool's League One team. He was fantastic in the wins against Reading and Barnsley, but has proven to be inconsistent. In the defeat to Derby, he wasted a great opportunity when the Seasiders were 2-1 down- which could've made a huge difference.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton has been a regular in Blackpool's League One team. He was fantastic in the wins against Reading and Barnsley, but has proven to be inconsistent. In the defeat to Derby, he wasted a great opportunity when the Seasiders were 2-1 down- which could've made a huge difference.

