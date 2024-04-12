Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Carlisle United: One change from the midweek victory over Fleetwood

The Seasiders head into the game with back-to-back 1-0 victories over Cambridge United and Carlisle United under their belt.
Neil Critchley’s side can still mathematically make the play-offs, and currently sit in eighth place, but only goal difference separate them from Stevenage, who are ninth. Oxford United are three points clear of the pair as they lead the way in the battle for sixth, while Lincoln City are two points off them, with both teams having a game in hand.
On Tuesday night against the Cod Army, Albie Morgan made a return to action from the bench following a knee injury, while James Husband started after his spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem. Ollie Norburn has trained this week, but remains a doubt due to a swollen ankle.
Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench:
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders take on Carlisle United at Brunton Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw has been in superb form in the last few months. The keeper made another fantastic save to ensure Blackpool claimed three points over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington has become a firm figure at the back since his summer arrival at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
After a slow start to the season, Marvin Ekpiteta's form has improved in recent months and he has claimed a regular place in the back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband made an impact on his return from injury on Tuesday night, with defender making a number of key contributions at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton provided the assist for Jake Beesley's goal on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker