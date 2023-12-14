Blackpool travel to the Abbey Stadium this weekend to take on Cambridge United.
The Seasiders returned to winning ways in League One in their last outing, overcoming Carlisle United with a 3-0 victory at Bloomfield Road.
A brace from Jordan Rhodes took his season tally up to 13, while Andy Lyons was also on the scoresheet.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench for this Saturday’s game:
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw is Blackpool's go-to man between the sticks in League One. So far this season he has kept nine clean sheets, with the most recent coming in the win against Carlisle.
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington put in a strong performance in the victory over Carlisle, producing a number of important challenges. The defender has cemented his spot in the Blackpool team since his move from Shrewsbury in the summer.
4. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been made to wait to reclaim his spot in the Seasiders starting XI in League One. The centre back has only featured in cup games since serving his three-match ban.
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has been a rock for the Seasiders for the majority of this season. Apart from a blip in the game against Northampton, he's been in defence for Neil Critchley's side.
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton has recently committed his future to Blackpool, signing a new deal until June 2026. He has been a creative spark so far this season, with eight assists under his belt.