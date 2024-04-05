Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Cambridge United: Four changes from the Easter Monday stalemate for next home test

Blackpool welcome Cambridge United to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 16:17 BST

A defeat to Derby County and a goalless draw with Wycombe Wanderers over the Easter period seriously dented the Seasiders’ play-off hopes, leaving them six points off sixth place Lincoln City, with Oxford United and Stevenage also still ahead of them in the table.

Meanwhile, Cambridge have recently won back-to-back games under ex-Leeds United and Swansea City boss Garry Monk, as they eased the pressure on themselves at the bottom end of the table.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench for this weekend’s game:

The Seasiders take on Cambridge United at Bloomfield Road.

1. Who will start for Blackpool?

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Despite results going against the Seasiders in recent weeks, Dan Grimshaw has still been on hand with some important saves, and has been impressive during large parts of the second half of the campaign.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Matthew Pennington has been a regular part of Blackpool's back three since his summer arrival from Shrewsbury.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

An improvement in Marvin Ekpiteta's form has seen him become a regular again in Blackpool's back three.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband is edging closer to a return from injury, but if he's not 100% Olly Casey could continue in the left-sided centre back role.

5. CB: Olly Casey

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel celebrated his 100th appearance for the Seasiders in the Good Friday game away to Derby.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

