Meanwhile, Cambridge have recently won back-to-back games under ex-Leeds United and Swansea City boss Garry Monk, as they eased the pressure on themselves at the bottom end of the table.
Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench for this weekend’s game:
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders take on Cambridge United at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Despite results going against the Seasiders in recent weeks, Dan Grimshaw has still been on hand with some important saves, and has been impressive during large parts of the second half of the campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington has been a regular part of Blackpool's back three since his summer arrival from Shrewsbury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
An improvement in Marvin Ekpiteta's form has seen him become a regular again in Blackpool's back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: Olly Casey
James Husband is edging closer to a return from injury, but if he's not 100% Olly Casey could continue in the left-sided centre back role. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel celebrated his 100th appearance for the Seasiders in the Good Friday game away to Derby. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker