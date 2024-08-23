Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Cambridge United: Five changes for first game since Neil Critchley's departure

The decision was made to part ways with the ex-Liverpool figure after a disappointing start to the 2024/25 League One campaign.
Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Stockport County proved to be the 45-year-old’s final game in charge of the club, with the result following a 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town on the opening weekend.
Critchley was initially with Blackpool between 2020 and 2022, during which time he guided the club to the Championship via the play-offs.
After leaving the Fylde Coast to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, he returned to Bloomfield Road last summer, but failed to replicate his past success, with the Seasiders finishing eighth in League One.
Richard Keogh has taken interim charge, and is in the dugout for the game against Cambridge. It’s currently unknown how he’ll set up, and whether he’ll follow Critchley’s 3-5-2 formation or go his own way.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool travel to the Abbey Stadium to take on Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell has proved to be a strong back-up keeper for Blackpool since joining the club last summer, and could be called upon on Saturday against Cambridge with uncertainty over Dan Grimshaw's future. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey started the League One opener away to Crawley Town but was dropped for the EFL Cup game against Burton Albion and last week's defeat to Stockport County at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -
4. Elkan Baggott
Elkan Baggott has impressed since making the loan move from Ipswich Town. Photo: CameraSport -
5. James Husband
James Husband is among a number of Blackpool players who have experienced a tough start to the new season. Photo: CameraSport -
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter recently impressed in the 4-0 EFL Cup first round victory over Burton Albion. Photo: CameraSport -
