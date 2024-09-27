Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Burton Albion: Two changes from midweek win over Huddersfield Town

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 17:20 BST
Blackpool welcome Burton Albion to Bloomfield Road this weekend.

The Seasiders have enjoyed a good run under Steve Bruce in League One so far, winning three games on the bounce.

After overcoming Exeter City on the Fylde Coast a fortnight ago, they have claimed victories away to Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town in the last week.

It hasn’t been all plain sailing for the new Blackpool boss, who has had a number of injuries to contend with in a short space of time.

Most-recently, Dom Ballard has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a shoulder problem, while Lee Evans is also a doubt for the visit of the Brewers.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench for this Saturday’s game:

Harry Tyrer made a couple of really important saves in Blackpool's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Jordan Gabriel has impressed in the traditional right back role under Steve Bruce.

Odel Offiah has proven to be a strong addition so far following his Deadline Day loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Olly Casey has started all of Steve Bruce's games in charge so far.

Hayden Coulson could keep his place at left back following an impressive performance at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday night.

