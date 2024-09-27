Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Burton Albion: Two changes from midweek win over Huddersfield Town

The Seasiders have enjoyed a good run under Steve Bruce in League One so far, winning three games on the bounce.
It hasn’t been all plain sailing for the new Blackpool boss, who has had a number of injuries to contend with in a short space of time.
Most-recently, Dom Ballard has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a shoulder problem, while Lee Evans is also a doubt for the visit of the Brewers.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench for this Saturday’s game:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool are back in action at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer made a couple of really important saves in Blackpool's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Jordan Gabriel
Jordan Gabriel has impressed in the traditional right back role under Steve Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah has proven to be a strong addition so far following his Deadline Day loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has started all of Steve Bruce's games in charge so far. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson could keep his place at left back following an impressive performance at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
