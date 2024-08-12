Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Burton Albion: Six changes from the Crawley Town defeat

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town on the opening weekend of the League One season.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna were both on the scoresheet for the Red Devils on their return to League One, before Ashley Fletcher claimed a consolation off the bench on his debut.

Meanwhile, Burton were defeated 3-2 by Lincoln City on Saturday evening, and will also be looking to get their first win of the campaign.

Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench on Tuesday night:

Who will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool take on Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Richard O'Donnell Richard O'Donnell featured in the majority of Blackpool's cup games last season and could come in for Dan Grimshaw.

Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington was part of the Seasiders' starting line-up against Crawley and struggled at times against the newly-promoted side.

Elkan Baggott Elkan Baggott joined the Seasiders earlier this week on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town, and could make his debut for the club against Burton.

Zac Ashworth Zac Ashworth could slot into the Seasiders back three for his debut for the club.