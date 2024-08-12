Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Burton Albion: Six changes from the Crawley Town defeat

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna were both on the scoresheet for the Red Devils on their return to League One, before Ashley Fletcher claimed a consolation off the bench on his debut.
Meanwhile, Burton were defeated 3-2 by Lincoln City on Saturday evening, and will also be looking to get their first win of the campaign.
Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench on Tuesday night:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool take on Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell featured in the majority of Blackpool's cup games last season and could come in for Dan Grimshaw. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington was part of the Seasiders' starting line-up against Crawley and struggled at times against the newly-promoted side. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
4. Elkan Baggott
Elkan Baggott joined the Seasiders earlier this week on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town, and could make his debut for the club against Burton. Photo: Paul Harding
5. Zac Ashworth
Zac Ashworth could slot into the Seasiders back three for his debut for the club. Photo: CameraSport -
6. CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton found himself in a number of good positions against Crawley but was unable to execute with the ball. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
