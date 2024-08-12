Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Burton Albion: Six changes from the Crawley Town defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Aug 2024, 14:30 GMT
Blackpool take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town on the opening weekend of the League One season.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna were both on the scoresheet for the Red Devils on their return to League One, before Ashley Fletcher claimed a consolation off the bench on his debut.

Meanwhile, Burton were defeated 3-2 by Lincoln City on Saturday evening, and will also be looking to get their first win of the campaign.

Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench on Tuesday night:

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool take on Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Richard O'Donnell featured in the majority of Blackpool's cup games last season and could come in for Dan Grimshaw.

2. Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell featured in the majority of Blackpool's cup games last season and could come in for Dan Grimshaw. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Matthew Pennington was part of the Seasiders' starting line-up against Crawley and struggled at times against the newly-promoted side.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington was part of the Seasiders' starting line-up against Crawley and struggled at times against the newly-promoted side. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Elkan Baggott joined the Seasiders earlier this week on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town, and could make his debut for the club against Burton.

4. Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott joined the Seasiders earlier this week on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town, and could make his debut for the club against Burton. Photo: Paul Harding

Zac Ashworth could slot into the Seasiders back three for his debut for the club.

5. Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth could slot into the Seasiders back three for his debut for the club. Photo: CameraSport -

CJ Hamilton found himself in a number of good positions against Crawley but was unable to execute with the ball.

6. CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton found himself in a number of good positions against Crawley but was unable to execute with the ball. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Related topics:BlackpoolSeasidersCrawley TownLeague OneLincoln City
