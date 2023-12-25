Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Burton Albion: Four changes from the victory over Bristol Rovers

Blackpool travel to the Pirelli Stadium to take on Burton Albion on Boxing Day.

The Seasiders claimed a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon, with Neil Critchley making no changes to the side that were defeated by Cambridge United.

It is expected that the Blackpool boss will make alterations for this one due to the volume of games over the festive period.

Here is our predicted XI and bench to take on Burton Albion:

1 . Who will start for the Seasiders against Burton Albion? Neil Critchley's side head into the Boxing Day fixture on the back of their 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

2 . GK: Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw made a number of impressive saves in the victory over Bristol Rovers. The keeper has firmly been the Seasiders' first choice in the league so far this season.

3 . CB: Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington made a number of key contributions in the victory at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

4 . CB: Olly Casey Olly Casey could be handed his first league start since serving a three-match suspension. Callum Connolly could receive a rest after starting a lot of games in the last few weeks.

5 . CB: James Husband James Husband may be rested at some point during the festive period, but will be key when he does feature.