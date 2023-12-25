News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Burton Albion: Four changes from the victory over Bristol Rovers

Blackpool travel to the Pirelli Stadium to take on Burton Albion on Boxing Day.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

The Seasiders claimed a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon, with Neil Critchley making no changes to the side that were defeated by Cambridge United.

It is expected that the Blackpool boss will make alterations for this one due to the volume of games over the festive period.

Here is our predicted XI and bench to take on Burton Albion:

Neil Critchley's side head into the Boxing Day fixture on the back of their 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders against Burton Albion?

Neil Critchley's side head into the Boxing Day fixture on the back of their 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Dan Grimshaw made a number of impressive saves in the victory over Bristol Rovers. The keeper has firmly been the Seasiders' first choice in the league so far this season.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw made a number of impressive saves in the victory over Bristol Rovers. The keeper has firmly been the Seasiders' first choice in the league so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Matthew Pennington made a number of key contributions in the victory at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington made a number of key contributions in the victory at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey could be handed his first league start since serving a three-match suspension. Callum Connolly could receive a rest after starting a lot of games in the last few weeks.

4. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey could be handed his first league start since serving a three-match suspension. Callum Connolly could receive a rest after starting a lot of games in the last few weeks. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
James Husband may be rested at some point during the festive period, but will be key when he does feature.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband may be rested at some point during the festive period, but will be key when he does feature. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
CJ Hamilton has recently extended his contract at Bloomfield Road until 2026. In the win against Bristol Rovers he had a number of dangerous moments on the wing.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton has recently extended his contract at Bloomfield Road until 2026. In the win against Bristol Rovers he had a number of dangerous moments on the wing. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBristol RoversSeasidersNeil Critchley