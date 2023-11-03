Blackpool take on Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend.
The two teams go head-to-head at Hayes Lane on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.45pm).
Here is our predicted Blackpool XI and bench:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Changes are expected for this weekend's game away to Bromley. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell has been Blackpool's cup keeper so far this season. The 35-year-old has looked solid between the sticks on his previous outings, and will deserve an opportunity against Bromley. It will also be a good opportunity to provide Dan Grimshaw with a rest. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB: Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly could return to the starting line-up for the trip to Bromley. The versatile defender has featured from the bench in the last couple of games. He has already produced some solid displays this season, and will be hoping for another one in Greater London. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta could feature in back-to-back games for the first time in a while. The defender came into the starting 11 for the suspended Olly Casey in the midweek game against Fleetwood.
His display at Highbury was hit and miss. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: Doug Tharme
This weekend's match could provide Doug Tharme with some match action. Game time has been limited for the defender, who has spent most of his time out on loan since making the move to Bloomfield Road from Southport. With a couple of cup fixtures already under his belt this season, this could be another opportunity for him to impress. Photo: CameraSport -
6. RWB: Andy Lyons
Match action has been scarce for Andy Lyons in the last couple of months. He last started in the EFL Trophy game against Liverpool U21s, where he was among the scorers at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -