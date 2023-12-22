Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bristol Rovers: Three changes from the Cambridge United defeat

Blackpool are back in League One action this weekend as they welcome Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders will be hoping to put last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United behind them, as they look to build momentum during the festive period.
Neil Critchley’s rotated side looked impressive in the midweek 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup, and will be looking to build on that.
Here’s our predicted line-up and bench for the visit of Bristol Rovers:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool take on Bristol Rovers this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw has been the Seasiders starting keeper in League One so far this season. He's managed nine clean sheets for Neil Critchley's side. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington will be hoping to put a disappointing afternoon in Cambridge behind him this weekend. The centre back has been solid on the whole since arriving at Bloomfield Road in the summer. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey put in a solid display in the midweek FA Cup tie against Forest Green Rovers. He's not started in the league since being handed a three-match suspension, but is due a return. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband will be hoping to help Blackpool get back to winning ways in League One this weekend. The defender wasn't involved in the midweek game at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton can be a real threat down the wing on his day; with a bit of consistency just lacking sometimes. He's recently extended his stay at Bloomfield Road, which has please a lot of supporters. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth