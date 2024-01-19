Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bristol Rovers: Six changes from the Nottingham Forest FA Cup tie

Blackpool are back in League One action this weekend as they travel to the Memorial Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers.
The Seasiders haven’t been great on the road this season, and will need to improve their form away from Bloomfield Road if they hope to close the gap on the teams in the play-off spots.
Neil Critchley’s side produced a valiant display in their FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest, and despite losing 3-2 in extra time, there were plenty of positives to take from the performance.
Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench:
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders will be looking to improve their away form in the second half of the season. Photo: Pete Norton
2. GK: Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell came off the bench in the midweek FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest following an injury to Dan Grimshaw. The Seasiders' second-choice keeper made a number of important saves in the game at Bloomfield Road. Grimshaw is still touch-and-go for the trip to Bristol City, so O'Donnell might be called into action again. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington could make his return to action this weekend. The defender has been absent since the Boxing Day defeat to Burton Albion after suffering a concussion. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey was on the bench for the Forest game, but has featured regularly in League One again in the last few weeks. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has made 26 appearances in League one so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel put in a sensational display in the FA Cup tie against Forest, and certainly deserves to feature in the league for the Seasiders. He could be key following his return from a long-term injury. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth