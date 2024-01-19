Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bristol Rovers: Six changes from the Nottingham Forest FA Cup tie

2 . GK: Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell came off the bench in the midweek FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest following an injury to Dan Grimshaw. The Seasiders' second-choice keeper made a number of important saves in the game at Bloomfield Road. Grimshaw is still touch-and-go for the trip to Bristol City, so O'Donnell might be called into action again. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth