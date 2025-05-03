Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bristol Rovers: Several set for Bloomfield Road farewell

The game has nothing riding on it, with the Seasiders’ hopes of reaching the play-offs coming mathematically to an end last weekend.
Meanwhile, it will be the visitors’ final outing in League One for at least a year, following their relegation to the fourth tier.
Steve Bruce has confirmed both Sonny Carey and Sammy Silvera won’t be involved this afternoon due to injury, but everyone else should be available.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on the Pirates:
1. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer has been Blackpool's first-choice goalkeeper for the majority of his loan spell from Everton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah has been an excellent servant for the Seasiders throughout his time on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been Blackpool's standout player this season for his performances at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Elkan Baggott
Elkan Baggott time on loan with Blackpool has been disrupted by injury, but he's done a good job on the whole when he has featured. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson could start at left back after coming off the bench in a wing-back role in Wednesday night's 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter has enjoyed a good breakthrough year in the Blackpool first-team. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
