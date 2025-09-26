Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bradford City: Two changes from Barnsley win

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool travel to Valley Parade to take on Bradford City on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders will be looking to build on last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Barnsley – with Jordan Brown’s 98th minute goal giving Steve Bruce’s side their first league win in over a month.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Fylde Coast outfit, and have struggled on road in particular, losing all four of their away games so far.

Bradford are yet to drop points at Valley Parade this season, with Bantams currently sat top of the League One table.

Both George Honeyman and Scott Banks will miss the trip to West Yorkshire after the pair were forced off in the second half of last Saturday’s game against the Tykes due to injury.

Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench to take on Bradford:

The Barnsley victory provided Birmingham City loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell with his first clean sheet for Blackpool.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

The Barnsley victory provided Birmingham City loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell with his first clean sheet for Blackpool.

Danny Imray has impressed in his last two league outings for the Seasiders.

2. Danny Imray

Danny Imray has impressed in his last two league outings for the Seasiders.

Michael Ihiekwe would've hoped for a better start to his Seasiders career, but did produce his best performance for the club against Barnsley last weekend.

3. Michael Ihiekwe

Michael Ihiekwe would've hoped for a better start to his Seasiders career, but did produce his best performance for the club against Barnsley last weekend.

Olly Casey has been a key component since Steve Bruce's appointment last September.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been a key component since Steve Bruce's appointment last September.

Hayden Coulson has been the preferred option at left back so far this season.

5. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson has been the preferred option at left back so far this season.

Josh Bowler hasn't looked up to speed in his first two league outings since returning to Bloomfield Road, but his talent is something everyone is aware of.

6. Josh Bowler

Josh Bowler hasn't looked up to speed in his first two league outings since returning to Bloomfield Road, but his talent is something everyone is aware of.

