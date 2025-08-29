Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bolton Wanderers: Two changes from Plymouth Argyle defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool are in desperate need of both a result and a positive performance when they welcome Bolton Wanderers to the Fylde Coast on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders have endured a disappointing start to the new campaign, with their 1-0 loss away to Plymouth Argyle last Saturday being their fourth defeat of their opening five League One outings.

Heading into the fixture at Home Park, the Pilgrims had failed to come out on top in their opening four, but were able to get off the mark thanks to Malachi Boateng’s second half goal - which came courtesy of a defensive lapse in concentration.

The defeat against Plymouth had followed a loss away to Mansfield Town, with Steve Bruce naming the same starting XI for the two games.

With some players returning to fitness this week, the Blackpool boss could opt to make some changes on this occasion as he looks to pick up a crucial three points.

In their previous home outing, the Seasiders were able to claim a 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town, despite playing the majority of the game with 10-men, and will be searching for a performance of a similar standard.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Bolton:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been the victim of some poor defending in front of him in the last couple of games, as he awaits his first clean sheet as a Blackpool player.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been the victim of some poor defending in front of him in the last couple of games, as he awaits his first clean sheet as a Blackpool player.

Danny Imray could be handed his first competitive start for Blackpool after featuring off the bench against Plymouth.

2. Danny Imray

Danny Imray could be handed his first competitive start for Blackpool after featuring off the bench against Plymouth.

Michael Ihiekwe has struggled at the start of his Seasiders career.

3. Michael Ihiekwe

Michael Ihiekwe has struggled at the start of his Seasiders career.

Olly Casey has been Blackpool's strongest defensive figure this month, but still hasn't been matching the same levels as last season.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been Blackpool's strongest defensive figure this month, but still hasn't been matching the same levels as last season.

Hayden Coulson is among those to endure a hit and miss start to the campaign.

5. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson is among those to endure a hit and miss start to the campaign.

Tom Bloxham had a couple of decent moments down the right against Plymouth.

6. Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham had a couple of decent moments down the right against Plymouth.

