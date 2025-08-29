Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bolton Wanderers: Two changes from Plymouth Argyle defeat

The Seasiders have endured a disappointing start to the new campaign, with their 1-0 loss away to Plymouth Argyle last Saturday being their fourth defeat of their opening five League One outings.

Heading into the fixture at Home Park, the Pilgrims had failed to come out on top in their opening four, but were able to get off the mark thanks to Malachi Boateng’s second half goal - which came courtesy of a defensive lapse in concentration.

The defeat against Plymouth had followed a loss away to Mansfield Town, with Steve Bruce naming the same starting XI for the two games.

With some players returning to fitness this week, the Blackpool boss could opt to make some changes on this occasion as he looks to pick up a crucial three points.

In their previous home outing, the Seasiders were able to claim a 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town, despite playing the majority of the game with 10-men, and will be searching for a performance of a similar standard.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Bolton:

1 . Bailey Peacock-Farrell Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been the victim of some poor defending in front of him in the last couple of games, as he awaits his first clean sheet as a Blackpool player. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

2 . Danny Imray Danny Imray could be handed his first competitive start for Blackpool after featuring off the bench against Plymouth. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe Michael Ihiekwe has struggled at the start of his Seasiders career. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey Olly Casey has been Blackpool's strongest defensive figure this month, but still hasn't been matching the same levels as last season. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Hayden Coulson Hayden Coulson is among those to endure a hit and miss start to the campaign. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales