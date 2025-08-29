Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bolton Wanderers: Two changes from Plymouth Argyle defeat

The Seasiders have endured a disappointing start to the new campaign, with their 1-0 loss away to Plymouth Argyle last Saturday being their fourth defeat of their opening five League One outings.
Heading into the fixture at Home Park, the Pilgrims had failed to come out on top in their opening four, but were able to get off the mark thanks to Malachi Boateng’s second half goal - which came courtesy of a defensive lapse in concentration.
The defeat against Plymouth had followed a loss away to Mansfield Town, with Steve Bruce naming the same starting XI for the two games.
With some players returning to fitness this week, the Blackpool boss could opt to make some changes on this occasion as he looks to pick up a crucial three points.
In their previous home outing, the Seasiders were able to claim a 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town, despite playing the majority of the game with 10-men, and will be searching for a performance of a similar standard.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Bolton: