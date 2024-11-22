Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bolton Wanderers: Three changes following blows for key personnel

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 17:00 GMT
Blackpool travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to take on Bolton Wanderers in the League One early kick off on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

The Seasiders will be looking to end their seven-game winless run in the league, while Ian Evatt’s Whites will want to quickly bounce back from their recent 5-0 defeat to Stockport County.

Blackpool looked stronger in defence in their 0-0 draw with Northampton Town last weekend, but were still lacking a spark in attack.

A new injury blow for CJ Hamilton won’t do Steve Bruce’s side any more favours, while Kyle Joseph is also a doubt for the trip to Bolton after picking up a knock to his ankle against the Cobblers.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

Richard O'Donnell made a couple of important saves in the draw with Northampton Town, and should retain his place in goal off the back of that.

1. Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell made a couple of important saves in the draw with Northampton Town, and should retain his place in goal off the back of that.

The Northampton game proved to be a major improvement for the Blackpool defence, including Jordan Gabriel at right back.

2. Jordan Gabriel

The Northampton game proved to be a major improvement for the Blackpool defence, including Jordan Gabriel at right back.

After enduring a poor afternoon against Leyton Orient, Odel Offiah would've regained some confidence with his display last weekend.

3. Odel Offiah

After enduring a poor afternoon against Leyton Orient, Odel Offiah would've regained some confidence with his display last weekend.

Olly Casey has been a solid figure at the back throughout the campaign so far.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been a solid figure at the back throughout the campaign so far.

James Husband suffered a broken nose in last weekend's game, but should be fine to face Bolton.

5. James Husband

James Husband suffered a broken nose in last weekend's game, but should be fine to face Bolton.

Rob Apter had a couple of bright moments in last weekend's draw at Bloomfield Road.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter had a couple of bright moments in last weekend's draw at Bloomfield Road.

