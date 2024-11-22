Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bolton Wanderers: Three changes following blows for key personnel

The Seasiders will be looking to end their seven-game winless run in the league, while Ian Evatt’s Whites will want to quickly bounce back from their recent 5-0 defeat to Stockport County.
Blackpool looked stronger in defence in their 0-0 draw with Northampton Town last weekend, but were still lacking a spark in attack.
A new injury blow for CJ Hamilton won’t do Steve Bruce’s side any more favours, while Kyle Joseph is also a doubt for the trip to Bolton after picking up a knock to his ankle against the Cobblers.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench:
1. Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell made a couple of important saves in the draw with Northampton Town, and should retain his place in goal off the back of that. Photo: CameraSport - Shaun Brooks
2. Jordan Gabriel
The Northampton game proved to be a major improvement for the Blackpool defence, including Jordan Gabriel at right back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Odel Offiah
After enduring a poor afternoon against Leyton Orient, Odel Offiah would've regained some confidence with his display last weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been a solid figure at the back throughout the campaign so far. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband
James Husband suffered a broken nose in last weekend's game, but should be fine to face Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Rob Apter
Rob Apter had a couple of bright moments in last weekend's draw at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
