Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bolton Wanderers: Nine changes for the EFL Trophy quarter-final tie

Blackpool welcome Bolton Wanderers to Bloomfield Road in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy this evening (K.O. 7pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

The Seasiders have enjoyed a good run in the competition so far, with a number of players impressing when given the opportunity to start. In the last round they claimed a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion to progress.

Meanwhile, Bolton claimed their spot in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders’ XI for tonight’s game:

1. Who will start for Blackpool?

Richard O'Donnell has started every EFL Trophy game for the Seasiders this season, and recently impressed when called into league action in the absence of Dan Grimshaw.

2. GK: Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell has started every EFL Trophy game for the Seasiders this season, and recently impressed when called into league action in the absence of Dan Grimshaw. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Matthew Pennington could make his return to action this evening. The centre back suffered a concussion over the Christmas period which kept him out for a couple of weeks, but he is yet to reclaim his spot in the Seasiders' starting XI.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington could make his return to action this evening. The centre back suffered a concussion over the Christmas period which kept him out for a couple of weeks, but he is yet to reclaim his spot in the Seasiders' starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Marvin Ekpiteta scored in Blackpool's last EFL Trophy outing.

4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta scored in Blackpool's last EFL Trophy outing. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Callum Connolly has started in the Seasiders' last couple of games, but could return this evening to give James Husband a breather.

5. CB: Callum Connolly

Callum Connolly has started in the Seasiders' last couple of games, but could return this evening to give James Husband a breather. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has impressed with a number of his displays since returning from injury, and will be pushing for a more regular starting role for the Seasiders.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has impressed with a number of his displays since returning from injury, and will be pushing for a more regular starting role for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

