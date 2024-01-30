Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bolton Wanderers: Nine changes for the EFL Trophy quarter-final tie

The Seasiders have enjoyed a good run in the competition so far, with a number of players impressing when given the opportunity to start. In the last round they claimed a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion to progress.
Meanwhile, Bolton claimed their spot in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.
Here’s our predicted Seasiders’ XI for tonight’s game:
1. Who will start for Blackpool?
The Seasiders take on Bolton Wanderers in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. GK: Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell has started every EFL Trophy game for the Seasiders this season, and recently impressed when called into league action in the absence of Dan Grimshaw. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington could make his return to action this evening. The centre back suffered a concussion over the Christmas period which kept him out for a couple of weeks, but he is yet to reclaim his spot in the Seasiders' starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta scored in Blackpool's last EFL Trophy outing. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. CB: Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly has started in the Seasiders' last couple of games, but could return this evening to give James Husband a breather. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has impressed with a number of his displays since returning from injury, and will be pushing for a more regular starting role for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth