Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bolton Wanderers: Decisions for Steve Bruce to ponder following away win

The Seasiders will be looking to back up their recent 2-0 victory over Northampton Town with another three points, as they look to apply pressure to the play-off chasing Trotters.

Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis were both on the scoresheet at Sixfields, as they made amends for the opportunities they missed in a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient seven days prior.

With pretty much a full squad available, Steve Bruce will have a dilemma of whether to change his team – especially with January signing Tom Bloxham being fully fit again.

Seventh placed Bolton are currently six points ahead of Blackpool, meaning a win for the Seasiders would be crucial to keep their slim hopes of the play-offs alive.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

Harry Tyrer enjoyed one of his most commanding performances in goal for Blackpool against Northampton Town last weekend.

Odel Offiah has enjoyed an impressive spell with Blackpool while on loan from Brighton.

Olly Casey continues to be one of Blackpool's most-important players.

With Elkan Baggott a doubt due to a twisted ankle, Matthew Pennington could come back into the starting XI.

Hayden Coulson was forced off with a minor injury during the second half of the Northampton game, but should be ready for this weekend.