Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Bolton Wanderers: Decisions for Steve Bruce to ponder following away win

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool welcome Bolton Wanderers to Bloomfield Road this weekend.

The Seasiders will be looking to back up their recent 2-0 victory over Northampton Town with another three points, as they look to apply pressure to the play-off chasing Trotters.

Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis were both on the scoresheet at Sixfields, as they made amends for the opportunities they missed in a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient seven days prior.

With pretty much a full squad available, Steve Bruce will have a dilemma of whether to change his team – especially with January signing Tom Bloxham being fully fit again.

Seventh placed Bolton are currently six points ahead of Blackpool, meaning a win for the Seasiders would be crucial to keep their slim hopes of the play-offs alive.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

Harry Tyrer enjoyed one of his most commanding performances in goal for Blackpool against Northampton Town last weekend.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer enjoyed one of his most commanding performances in goal for Blackpool against Northampton Town last weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Odel Offiah has enjoyed an impressive spell with Blackpool while on loan from Brighton.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah has enjoyed an impressive spell with Blackpool while on loan from Brighton. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Olly Casey continues to be one of Blackpool's most-important players.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey continues to be one of Blackpool's most-important players. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
With Elkan Baggott a doubt due to a twisted ankle, Matthew Pennington could come back into the starting XI.

4. Matthew Pennington

With Elkan Baggott a doubt due to a twisted ankle, Matthew Pennington could come back into the starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Hayden Coulson was forced off with a minor injury during the second half of the Northampton game, but should be ready for this weekend.

5. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson was forced off with a minor injury during the second half of the Northampton game, but should be ready for this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Rob Apter was on hand with an assist from the right for Ashley Fletcher's goal last weekend.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter was on hand with an assist from the right for Ashley Fletcher's goal last weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Steve BruceBlackpoolBolton WanderersSixfieldsNorthampton TownLeyton Orient
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice