Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Blackburn Rovers: Six changes for EFL Cup clash

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Aug 2024, 16:00 BST
Blackpool travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The fixture looks set to be Richard Keogh’s second game in interim charge of the Seasiders following the sacking of Neil Critchley last week – unless a quick appointment is made ahead of the Lancashire Derby.

Blackpool progressed through the first round of the EFL Cup with a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, with the Brewers playing the majority of the game with 10-men.

Matthew Pennington claimed a brace, while Ryan Finnigan and Lee Evans were also on the scoresheet in the Seasiders’ only win of the season so far.

At the weekend, Keogh’s side gave away a three-goal lead, as they drew 4-4 with Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

Here's our predicted XI and bench for the game:

1. How will start for the Seasiders?

Following Dan Grimshaw's exit, Richard O'Donnell started Saturday's game away to Cambridge United. The 35-year-old has been a solid back-up since joining the Seasiders last summer, but could've done better with some of the goals at the weekend.

2. Richard O'Donnell

Matthew Pennington scored a brace against Burton Albion in the first round.

3. Matthew Pennington

Elkan Baggott has started three games since making the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Ipswich Town.

4. Elkan Baggott

James Husband claimed a brace in the draw against Cambridge United.

5. James Husband

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel featured off the bench against Cambridge as he continues to build his match fitness after missing parts of pre-season.

6. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

