Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Blackburn Rovers: Six changes for EFL Cup clash

The fixture looks set to be Richard Keogh’s second game in interim charge of the Seasiders following the sacking of Neil Critchley last week – unless a quick appointment is made ahead of the Lancashire Derby.
Blackpool progressed through the first round of the EFL Cup with a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, with the Brewers playing the majority of the game with 10-men.
Matthew Pennington claimed a brace, while Ryan Finnigan and Lee Evans were also on the scoresheet in the Seasiders’ only win of the season so far.
At the weekend, Keogh’s side gave away a three-goal lead, as they drew 4-4 with Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench for Saturday’s game at the Abbey Stadium:
1. How will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the second round of the EFL Cup. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Richard O'Donnell
Following Dan Grimshaw's exit, Richard O'Donnell started Saturday's game away to Cambridge United. The 35-year-old has been a solid back-up since joining the Seasiders last summer, but could've done better with some of the goals at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington scored a brace against Burton Albion in the first round. Photo: CameraSport -
4. Elkan Baggott
Elkan Baggott has started three games since making the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Ipswich Town. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
5. James Husband
James Husband claimed a brace in the draw against Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
6. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel featured off the bench against Cambridge as he continues to build his match fitness after missing parts of pre-season. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.