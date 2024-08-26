Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Blackburn Rovers: Six changes for EFL Cup clash

The fixture looks set to be Richard Keogh’s second game in interim charge of the Seasiders following the sacking of Neil Critchley last week – unless a quick appointment is made ahead of the Lancashire Derby.

Blackpool progressed through the first round of the EFL Cup with a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, with the Brewers playing the majority of the game with 10-men.

Matthew Pennington claimed a brace, while Ryan Finnigan and Lee Evans were also on the scoresheet in the Seasiders’ only win of the season so far.

At the weekend, Keogh’s side gave away a three-goal lead, as they drew 4-4 with Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench for Saturday’s game at the Abbey Stadium:

1 . How will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the second round of the EFL Cup. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

2 . Richard O'Donnell Following Dan Grimshaw's exit, Richard O'Donnell started Saturday's game away to Cambridge United. The 35-year-old has been a solid back-up since joining the Seasiders last summer, but could've done better with some of the goals at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington scored a brace against Burton Albion in the first round. Photo: CameraSport - Photo Sales

4 . Elkan Baggott Elkan Baggott has started three games since making the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Ipswich Town. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

5 . James Husband James Husband claimed a brace in the draw against Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales