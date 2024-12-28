Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Birmingham City: Three changes from Wrexham defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Blackpool head to St Andrew’s on Sunday to take on Birmingham City in their final game of 2024.

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat away to Wrexham, and end the year on a high.

A controversial late penalty call in the game at the Racecourse Ground saw Steve Bruce’s side end up on the wrong side of a 2-1 loss.

The Blackpool boss could opt to rotate his team in some areas for the upcoming fixture against the Blues due to the hectic nature of the festive period.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

Harry Tyrer made a couple of good saves in the Boxing Day defeat to Wrexham, and couldn't do much about the goals that did go in.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer made a couple of good saves in the Boxing Day defeat to Wrexham, and couldn't do much about the goals that did go in. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Brighton & Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah has put in a solid shift at right back in recent weeks.

2. Odel Offiah

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah has put in a solid shift at right back in recent weeks. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
After enduring a tough start to the season, Matthew Pennington has thrived in recent weeks, and has been solid at the back for Bruce's side.

3. Matthew Pennington

After enduring a tough start to the season, Matthew Pennington has thrived in recent weeks, and has been solid at the back for Bruce's side. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey has become a key figure at the back for Blackpool.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has become a key figure at the back for Blackpool. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
James Husband was on hand with an assist against Wrexham on Boxing Day.

5. James Husband

James Husband was on hand with an assist against Wrexham on Boxing Day. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Wrexham were able to keep Rob Apter quiet for large periods, but he's a player that's proven to be a bright spark for the Seasiders this season.

6. Rob Apter

Wrexham were able to keep Rob Apter quiet for large periods, but he's a player that's proven to be a bright spark for the Seasiders this season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBirmingham CityWrexhamSeasidersSteve BruceBlues
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice