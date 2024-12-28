Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Birmingham City: Three changes from Wrexham defeat

The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat away to Wrexham, and end the year on a high.

A controversial late penalty call in the game at the Racecourse Ground saw Steve Bruce’s side end up on the wrong side of a 2-1 loss.

The Blackpool boss could opt to rotate his team in some areas for the upcoming fixture against the Blues due to the hectic nature of the festive period.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench:

Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer made a couple of good saves in the Boxing Day defeat to Wrexham, and couldn't do much about the goals that did go in.

Odel Offiah Brighton & Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah has put in a solid shift at right back in recent weeks.

Matthew Pennington After enduring a tough start to the season, Matthew Pennington has thrived in recent weeks, and has been solid at the back for Bruce's side.

Olly Casey Olly Casey has become a key figure at the back for Blackpool.

James Husband James Husband was on hand with an assist against Wrexham on Boxing Day.