Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Birmingham City: Seasiders set for similar side on back of Bristol Rovers win

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their midweek 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium – which was their first league win since the end of September.

Despite enduring a tough run of form in recent times, Steve Bruce’s side did enjoy success in the FA Cup earlier this month to set up this weekend’s tie with the Blues.

Sonny Carey claimed a brace in the first round to help Blackpool to a 2-0 victory away to Gillingham, while Birmingham progressed with a 1-0 win against Sutton United.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench ahead of Sunday’s game:

Who will start for Blackpool? The Seasiders recorded their first league win since the September on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer returned to the starting XI in the league on Tuesday night, and was able to keep a clean sheet. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Odel Offiah Odel Offiah started at right back at the Memorial Stadium, with Jordan Gabriel not available. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington was handed a rare league start under Steve Bruce on Tuesday night, but has been a regular in cup competitions this season. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Olly Casey Olly Casey has been a solid performer at the heart of the Blackpool defence on the whole this season. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook