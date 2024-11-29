Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Birmingham City: Seasiders set for similar side on back of Bristol Rovers win

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 18:33 BST
Blackpool welcome Birmingham City to Bloomfield Road in the second round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 1pm).

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their midweek 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium – which was their first league win since the end of September.

Despite enduring a tough run of form in recent times, Steve Bruce’s side did enjoy success in the FA Cup earlier this month to set up this weekend’s tie with the Blues.

Sonny Carey claimed a brace in the first round to help Blackpool to a 2-0 victory away to Gillingham, while Birmingham progressed with a 1-0 win against Sutton United.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench ahead of Sunday’s game:

The Seasiders recorded their first league win since the September on Tuesday night.

1. Who will start for Blackpool?

The Seasiders recorded their first league win since the September on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Harry Tyrer returned to the starting XI in the league on Tuesday night, and was able to keep a clean sheet.

2. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer returned to the starting XI in the league on Tuesday night, and was able to keep a clean sheet. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Odel Offiah started at right back at the Memorial Stadium, with Jordan Gabriel not available.

3. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah started at right back at the Memorial Stadium, with Jordan Gabriel not available. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Matthew Pennington was handed a rare league start under Steve Bruce on Tuesday night, but has been a regular in cup competitions this season.

4. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington was handed a rare league start under Steve Bruce on Tuesday night, but has been a regular in cup competitions this season. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Olly Casey has been a solid performer at the heart of the Blackpool defence on the whole this season.

5. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been a solid performer at the heart of the Blackpool defence on the whole this season. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
James Husband has started Blackpool's last three games after making his return from injury earlier this month.

6. James Husband

James Husband has started Blackpool's last three games after making his return from injury earlier this month. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBirmingham CitySeasidersBristol RoversSteve BruceBirminghamGillinghamSutton United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice