Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Barrow: Nine changes from latest League One defeat

Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool take on Barrow at Bloomfield Road tomorrow evening in their opening EFL Trophy game.

The Seasiders could make a number of changes, as they look to give minutes to those who have mainly sat on the sidelines this season.

Steve Bruce’s side have endured a disappointing start to the campaign, losing six of their eight games in all competitions, meaning the meeting with the Cumbrians could be a big opportunity for some to make their mark.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Barrow:

Franco Ravizzoli could come into the Blackpool starting XI for his competitive debut for the club after being Bailey Peacock-Farrell's understudy so far.

1. Franco Ravizzoli

Franco Ravizzoli could come into the Blackpool starting XI for his competitive debut for the club after being Bailey Peacock-Farrell's understudy so far. Photo: Daniel Martino

Andy Lyons will be hoping to get a full 90 minutes under his belt. The fullback is still finding his feet after such a long spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

2. Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons will be hoping to get a full 90 minutes under his belt. The fullback is still finding his feet after such a long spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury. Photo: Gareth Evans

Olly Casey could be one of the players to remain from a 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town at the weekend.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey could be one of the players to remain from a 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town at the weekend. Photo: Gareth Evans

Fraser Horsfall could make his first appearance since the opening day of the season. The defender has been on the bench for the Seasiders' last two outings, after previously missing a number of games due to an ankle problem.

4. Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall could make his first appearance since the opening day of the season. The defender has been on the bench for the Seasiders' last two outings, after previously missing a number of games due to an ankle problem. Photo: Gareth Evans

Zac Ashworth could be handed an opportunity to stake a claim at left back after featuring off the bench a couple of times last month.

5. Zac Ashworth

Zac Ashworth could be handed an opportunity to stake a claim at left back after featuring off the bench a couple of times last month. Photo: Gareth Evans

After being left out on Saturday, Tom Bloxham has to be given a starting spot against Barrow.

6. Tom Bloxham

After being left out on Saturday, Tom Bloxham has to be given a starting spot against Barrow. Photo: Gareth Evans

