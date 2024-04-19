Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Barnsley: Two changes with uncertainty over doubtful duo

The Tykes currently sit in fifth place, five points ahead of Neil Crtichley’s side, but are without a win in their last four games. A victory for the Seasiders would see their faint play-off hopes survive for another week ahead of their final outing of the campaign away to Reading.

Oxford United and Lincoln City are also ahead of the Fylde Coast club heading into this season’s penultimate round of fixtures. The U’s currently sit on 73 points, while the Imps are on 71, compared to Blackpool’s 70, with both clubs also having a superior goal difference.

During the first half of last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Carlisle United, George Byers was forced off through a groin injury and replaced by Albie Morgan- who went down holding his knee in the latter stages of the game in only his second outing since returning from a spell on the sidelines. Meanwhile, captain Ollie Norburn has missed the last three matches due to a swollen ankle, with his last appearance being the Easter Monday stalemate against Wycombe Wanderers.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench to take on Barnsley:

1 . Who will start for Blackpool? Blackpool welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road on the back of three consecutive 1-0 victories. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . GK: Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw has kept 18 clean sheets in total in League One this season, and has been crucial for the Seasiders in the last few weeks, making a number of big saves. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . CB: Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has proven to be a great addition for the Seasiders, with a number of solid performances under his belt as part of the back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . CB: Marvin Ekpiteta Marvin Ekpiteta has firmly cemented his place at the heart of Blackpool's back three in the last few months. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . CB: James Husband James Husband has looked good since making his return from injury against Fleetwood in Blackpool's last home game. The defender's presence on the field is clear to see. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales