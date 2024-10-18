Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Barnsley: Two changes from Mansfield Town defeat

The Seasiders welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat away to Mansfield Town a fortnight ago.
A couple of players should be back in contention for Steve Bruce’s side following spells on the sidelines, while a few more shouldn’t be too far behind.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench for the visit of the Tykes:
2. Harry Tyrer
Everton loanee Harry Tyrer has been Blackpool's first choice goalkeeper in League One since Steve Bruce's appointment. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Jordan Gabriel
Jordan Gabriel has fitted in well in a more traditional fullback role under Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah has proven to be a strong addition on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Olly Casey
Olly Casey remains the only player to start every game under Bruce in all competitions so far. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson missed the game away to Mansfield Town after suffering a blow against Lincoln City, but should be able to feature this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
