Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Barnsley: Two changes from Mansfield Town defeat

The Seasiders welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat away to Mansfield Town a fortnight ago.

A couple of players should be back in contention for Steve Bruce’s side following spells on the sidelines, while a few more shouldn’t be too far behind.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench for the visit of the Tykes:

1 . Who will start for the Seasiders? Blackpool take on Barnsley at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer Everton loanee Harry Tyrer has been Blackpool's first choice goalkeeper in League One since Steve Bruce's appointment. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Gabriel Jordan Gabriel has fitted in well in a more traditional fullback role under Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah has proven to be a strong addition on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Olly Casey Olly Casey remains the only player to start every game under Bruce in all competitions so far. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales