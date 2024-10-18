Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Barnsley: Two changes from Mansfield Town defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Oct 2024, 16:00 GMT
Blackpool are back in action this weekend following the international break.

The Seasiders welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat away to Mansfield Town a fortnight ago.

A couple of players should be back in contention for Steve Bruce’s side following spells on the sidelines, while a few more shouldn’t be too far behind.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench for the visit of the Tykes:

Blackpool take on Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool take on Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer has been Blackpool's first choice goalkeeper in League One since Steve Bruce's appointment.

2. Harry Tyrer

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer has been Blackpool's first choice goalkeeper in League One since Steve Bruce's appointment.

Jordan Gabriel has fitted in well in a more traditional fullback role under Bruce.

3. Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel has fitted in well in a more traditional fullback role under Bruce.

Odel Offiah has proven to be a strong addition on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

4. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah has proven to be a strong addition on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Olly Casey remains the only player to start every game under Bruce in all competitions so far.

5. Olly Casey

Olly Casey remains the only player to start every game under Bruce in all competitions so far.

Hayden Coulson missed the game away to Mansfield Town after suffering a blow against Lincoln City, but should be able to feature this weekend.

6. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson missed the game away to Mansfield Town after suffering a blow against Lincoln City, but should be able to feature this weekend.

