Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Barnsley: Three changes from Northampton Town disaster

The Seasiders will be desperate to get their season on track, with the pressure mounting up at Bloomfield Road on the back of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Northampton Town at Sixfields.

Steve Bruce’s side have now lost five of their opening seven League One outings throughout the opening exchanges of the campaign, and will need things to turn a corner sooner rather than later.

A 5-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night should instil some confidence, alongside providing a way into the starting XI for some of the players that impressed.

This weekend’s opponents will provide a difficult challenge, having started the campaign with five wins from their opening seven games.

Here’s our predicted Blackpool XI and bench to take on Barnsley:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell While Franco Ravizzoli gave a good account of himself against Barrow, it probably wasn't enough to displace Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the league at the moment.

Danny Imray Danny Imray impressive performance was the singular positive from the 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town last weekend.

Fraser Horsfall After featuring for a the full 90 minutes against Barrow, Fraser Horsfall could be in a position to return to league action for the Seasiders.

Olly Casey Olly Casey missed Tuesday night's cup game due to a minor knock, but should be back this weekend.

Hayden Coulson Zac Ashworth did well at centre back on Tuesday night, and put himself in the picture to get a chance at left back, but Hayden Coulson has been Steve Bruce's preferred choice on that side, and it's hard to see him changing this weekend.