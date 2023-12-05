Blackpool welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road this evening in the last 32 of the EFL Trophy.
The Seasiders won all three of their group games to progress in top spot, while Neill Collins’ side had to settle for second place behind Bradford City.
Neil Critchley could use the fixture to hand out some vital minutes to a number of players, after Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Forest Green Rovers was postponed.
Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench for the visit of Barnsley:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
A number of players could be handed an opportunity for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell has been Blackpool's cup keeper so far this season. The 35-year-old has featured in all three of the Seasiders' EFL Trophy games so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. CB: Callum Connolly
Callum Connolly has mainly featured off the bench in the recent weeks, but could be handed a start for the visit of Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. CB: Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta has picked up plenty of minutes in the last few weeks.
The centre back regained his spot during Olly Casey's absence through injury, and produced a number of good performances during that time. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey captained the Seasiders in their previous outing in the EFL Trophy. The centre back will be determined to win back his starting spot in Neil Critchley's team after dropping out in the last few weeks. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel recently picked up 45 minutes in the EFL Trophy game against Morecambe, as he continues to rebuild his fitness following a lengthy injury absence. Tonight's game could be another opportunity for the wing-back. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker