Blackpool predicted starting XI and bench V Stockport County: Big decision to make for huge away game

The Seasiders will be hoping to build on their good away form in League One this season, with Steve Bruce’s side holding the fifth-best record on the road in the third tier.
After switching to a back three with wing-backs during the second half of the recent 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town, the Blackpool boss stuck with that formation against Crawley Town last Saturday.
It proved to be the right call, with Niall Ennis scoring a brace and Lee Evans converting from the penalty spot in a 3-1 victory.
A downside from that game was a red card for Ashley Fletcher, but a successful appeal by the club means the striker will be in contention for this week’s fixture.
Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on the Hatters:
1. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer has had a hit and miss season on loan with Blackpool so far, with the last few weeks summing it up with some highs and some lows. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Odel Offiah
If Bruce goes with a back three again, Odel Offiah is well suited to playing on the right, due to his experience of playing as both a centre back and a fullback this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been Blackpool's standout player this season, with a number of impressive displays under his belt. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. James Husband
James Husband continues to be a reliable figure at the back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton could once again be utilised in a wing-back role, with the freedom to get forward with Offiah behind him. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Lee Evans
Lee Evans was on target from the penalty spot in last week's 3-1 victory over Crawley Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
