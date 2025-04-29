Blackpool predicted starting XI and bench V Birmingham City: One change from Wigan Athletic draw

The game has nothing riding on it, with the Blues already confirmed as League One champions, and the Seasiders’ hopes of reaching the play-offs mathematically coming to an end at the weekend.

In the knowledge that their season was over, Bruce’s side produced an underwhelming first half against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium, before showing more energy after the break following a tough talk at the interval.

The fixture at the Brick Community Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, with Lee Evans converting an equaliser from the penalty spot following Jon Mellish’s early opener.

Blackpool will be without Sonny Carey for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, while Hayden Coulson and Sammy Silvera are also doubtful.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders’ starting XI and bench to take on Birmingham City:

1 . Harry Tyrer Harry Tyrer has been much-improved for the Seasiders in recent months, but was at fault with an error against Wigan on Saturday afternoon. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Odel Offiah has been a standout performer for Blackpool this season, and has made the right back role his own in the last few months. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Olly Casey Olly Casey was named as the players' player of the season at the Seasiders' end of season awards on Monday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Elkan Baggott Elkan Baggott has started Blackpool's last three games since returning from injury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . James Husband James Husband should retain his spot at left back with Hayden Coulson set to be ruled out through injury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales