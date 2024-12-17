Blackpool predicted line-up v Aston Villa with 10 changes amid new injury blow

Steve Bruce is expected to ring the changes when Blackpool take on Aston Villa in the Round of 32 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday (December 17) night.

Josh Onomah suffered a hip injury against Reading at the weekend. He had to be replaced after 41 minutes, and so he is unlikely to play against his former club this evening. Bruce described the injury as a 'big problem' as a hip injury affects a players mobility. The 27-year-old will be hoping the injury isn’t too serious as his short-term contract expires in the next few weeks.

Elliot Embleton and Hayden Coulson were both absent against the Royals, but could both be considered. An enforced change is Odeluga Offiah who is ineligible as he has already played for Brighton & Hove Albion in the competition, and so for sure changes are afoot.

This is a competition in which several youngsters have been afforded the opportunity to play. One eye will be on the game against Stevenage at the weekend, so fringe players could be afforded an opportunity to work their way in to the manager’s plans.

With all things considered, this is the XI that we think Brucey will send out against Josep Gombau’s young Villains.

1 . GK: Richard O’Donnell Been on the bench for the last three League One games. Harry Tyrer has been preferred in this competition but the 36-year-old might get the nod this evening. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Gabriel With Odeluga Offiah seemingly ruled out through being cup tied, Gabriel is likely to come in. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Got an assist against Reading at the weekend. A possibility that he's the only player that remains in the starting XI. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Zac Ashworth Played in all three of the EFL Trophy games this season. He could find himself deployed as a left-sided centre-back. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Hayden Coulson Hayden Coulson is available again after recovering from a quad injury. This could be the perfect opportunity for him to be phased back in. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker Photo Sales