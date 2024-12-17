Blackpool predicted line-up v Aston Villa with 10 changes amid new injury blow

Steve Bruce is expected to ring the changes when Blackpool take on Aston Villa in the Round of 32 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday (December 17) night.
Josh Onomah suffered a hip injury against Reading at the weekend. He had to be replaced after 41 minutes, and so he is unlikely to play against his former club this evening. Bruce described the injury as a 'big problem' as a hip injury affects a players mobility. The 27-year-old will be hoping the injury isn’t too serious as his short-term contract expires in the next few weeks.
Elliot Embleton and Hayden Coulson were both absent against the Royals, but could both be considered. An enforced change is Odeluga Offiah who is ineligible as he has already played for Brighton & Hove Albion in the competition, and so for sure changes are afoot.
This is a competition in which several youngsters have been afforded the opportunity to play. One eye will be on the game against Stevenage at the weekend, so fringe players could be afforded an opportunity to work their way in to the manager’s plans.
With all things considered, this is the XI that we think Brucey will send out against Josep Gombau’s young Villains.
