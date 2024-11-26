Predicted Blackpool team vs Bristol Rovers: On loan Southampton star starts as formation change considered
Blackpool bid to end their run when they face Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday (November 26) night.
Steve Bruce is tasked with naming a side that will get that will get them out of the rut they currently find themselves in. Hayden Coulson is doubtful after coming off with an injury at the weekend, and that could prompt a change in formation.
Blackpool are without several key players at the minute, so it's possible that things might have to be changed to accommodate everyone. Bruce played a 4-3-2-1 against Bolton Wanderers, but we think he could revert to a 4-3-3, which in essence, could also double up as a 4-3-2-1.
Blackpool predicted team to face Bristol Rovers
Here’s the 11 players we think will line up against the Gas.
GK: Richard O'Donnell
He’s had the nod for the last few matches. Harry Tyrer might get a run out in the FA Cup.
RB: Jordan Gabriel
Lawrence-Gabriel has started most matches he's been available for this season. He's got 12 starts, and has only been a substitute once, so expect him to start.
CB: Oliver Casey
Been an unused substitute once in the league this season and started a lot of games. It's not like the defeats have been by much in recent weeks, so he'll likely start again.
CB: Odeluga Offiah
Played a lot of football since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion. Should start again tonight.
LB: James Husband
Thankfully his injury sustained against Northampton Town didn’t force him to miss the game against Bolton. He’s the captain so obviously he starts.
CM: Lee Evans
Captained the side on a number of occasions this term and has chipped in with a goal and assist or two.
CM: Ollie Norburn
A welcomed return at the weekend. He managed to play most of the game, but his minutes might have to be managed.
CM: Elliot Embleton
Got himself an assist for Joseph’s goal at the weekend. The first time he’s supplied a goal in the league this season.
RW: Rob Apter
Talented young player who will be capable of causing Bristol Rovers problems. The hosts have several injuries at full-back.
ST: Kyle Joseph
Another goal at the weekend. If Blackpool are to get back to winning ways then Joseph will be at the heart of it.
LW: Dom Ballard
Looked lively when he came on at the weekend. He was on the left hand side during the start of his loan spell.
