Significant changes are to be expected from the game against Aston Villa as Bruce named a completely different starting XI from the Reading win. The manager believed that Blackpool's win at the Madejeski Stadium was one of their best performances of the campaign, and so a lot of the players will revert back to their positions.

Elliot Embleton wasn't in the match day squad against Reading last week, neither was Hayden Coulson. Both played in midweek with the pair combining for their goal. The pair could have at least played their way in to the 18 this week with Bruce needing everyone to keep on their toes ahead of a busy period.

As for who is available, Josh Onomah came off in the first half last week and has a hip problem. Elkan Bagott is closing in on a return having trained this week whilst CJ Hamilton and Sonny Carey are expected back next week.

Blackpool are close to achieving a clean bill of health with just Andy Lyons remaining as a long-term absentee, whilst Jake Beesley recovers from medial ligament damage. With three matches to come before 2024 is out, Bruce will be tasked with navigating his team through a busy period, and that could mean freshening the side up.

A home win has alluded Blackpool since the end of September, though they’ve not played too many times in front of their home supporters in the league. Three straight away forms have seen an improvement in the league, but now it’s time to make Bloomfield Road a fortress again. This is how we think Blackpool should line up against the Boro:

1 . GK: Harry Tyrer Takes his place in the team again after Richard O'Donnell played in midweek. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

2 . Odel Offiah Comes back in to the starting XI. He was unable to play in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday because he was cup tied. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

3 . Olly Casey Put in a terrific display against Reading last week after returning from suspension. Takes his place within the team again. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

4 . Matthew Pennington Got an assist for Ashley Fletcher's goal last week. Elkan Baggott returning does provide some competition, but he'll likely hold his place down in the side. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . James Husband Won a number of key battles last week. Solid option to have at left-back. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales