Blackpool predicted line-up and bench V Shrewsbury Town: Four changes from the defeat to Bolton Wanderers

Blackpool welcome Shrewsbury Town to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 09:03 GMT

Neil Critchley’s side have only picked up one point in their last three league games, and will be hoping to step up a gear in the next few weeks to move themselves into the play-off spots.

Last time out in League One, they were defeated 1-0 by Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Here is our predicted Seasiders XI for the visit of Shrewsbury:

Dan Grimshaw remains Blackpool's number one in the league. He's enjoyed a solid enough season so far, and has kept six clean sheets.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

GK: Dan Grimshaw

Matthew Pennington is set to face his former club this weekend. The 29-year-old left Shrewsbury during the summer after spending two seasons with the club.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

CB: Matthew Pennington

Olly Casey returned from suspension to captain the Seasiders in the midweek EFL Trophy win over Morecambe. He quickly rediscovered his form and looked commanding from the back.

4. CB: Olly Casey

CB: Olly Casey

James Husband has been a key man for the Seasiders so far this season. His experience will be crucial for Neil Critchley's side if they hope to push for the play-offs this season.

5. CB: James Husband

CB: James Husband

CJ Hamilton can be a major threat for the Seasiders when he's on it. He already produced a number of excellent displays this season, but there's also been a few frustrating occasions as well.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

RWB: CJ Hamilton

