Blackpool praised for boasting joint best clean sheet record in League One

Saturday's shutout against Walsall made it 15 clean sheets for Blackpool this season from their 30 league games.

Mark Howard made a crucial penalty save during Saturday's 2-0 win against Walsall

That record puts the Seasiders - who have kept 17 in all competitions - top of the pile in League One alongside league leaders Luton Town.

Barnsley are third with 13 while Fleetwood are fourth with 12.

Tonight's opponents Sunderland have kept eight shutouts in the league this term.

In fact, no club in the top four tiers of English football is able to better Blackpool's record - with Premier League leaders Liverpool one behind on 14.

Pool's first-team coach Ian Dawes is not at all surprised by the club's defensive record, which he attributes to the players and the players alone.

“I think the club has that record because of the players and the players alone and that’s because they’re outstanding," he said.

“I always say you can work on the grass 24 hours a day on defending but it’s the desire and it’s the decision making on the pitch.

“That’s not just from the defenders, it’s everyone on the pitch but it’s the defenders especially and the goalkeeper.

“The desire to defend is outstanding and they go out there to defend and to keep that clean sheet. I think you can see that in their performances.

“We all knew as a team of staff to keep that momentum going we needed to improve the final third and against Walsall that side of it was great.”