Blackpool plot raid for ex-England youth international, Birmingham City eye ex-Middlesbrough ace
Blackpool have just a few weeks left to go until their season gets under way, and it will be fascinating to see whether the club can land any further new signings before the big kick-off.
Championship clubs have until the end of next month to sign new players, and there's expected to be plenty more comings and goings across the division as managers look to continue strengthening their sides up until the deadline.
Veteran defender Richard Keogh became the Tangerines' eighth summer signing last weekend, joining on a one-year-deal following his release from Huddersfield Town.
Meanwhile, Blackpool suffered a 3-1 behind-closed-doors friendly loss to Accrington Stanley last weekend, but manager Neil Critchley was in an upbeat mood despite the result, and said: “We’ve had a physically tough week of training, and the test came at a good time for us. It was a challenging afternoon with the heat, but there were areas that were pleasing to see.
“You know exactly what you’re going to get from Accrington. That was probably their strongest starting XI that played the majority of the game, and we decided to mix our teams up.
“We’re only two weeks into pre-season, so it was a good 45 minutes for a lot of the lads. Fingers crossed everyone came through unscathed and we can look forward to another good week next week.”
Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues: