Blackpool plot raid for ex-England youth international, Birmingham City eye ex-Middlesbrough ace

Championship clubs have until the end of next month to sign new players, and there's expected to be plenty more comings and goings across the division as managers look to continue strengthening their sides up until the deadline.

Veteran defender Richard Keogh became the Tangerines' eighth summer signing last weekend, joining on a one-year-deal following his release from Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, Blackpool suffered a 3-1 behind-closed-doors friendly loss to Accrington Stanley last weekend, but manager Neil Critchley was in an upbeat mood despite the result, and said: “We’ve had a physically tough week of training, and the test came at a good time for us. It was a challenging afternoon with the heat, but there were areas that were pleasing to see.

“You know exactly what you’re going to get from Accrington. That was probably their strongest starting XI that played the majority of the game, and we decided to mix our teams up.

“We’re only two weeks into pre-season, so it was a good 45 minutes for a lot of the lads. Fingers crossed everyone came through unscathed and we can look forward to another good week next week.”

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

1. Cherries want big bucks for star man Bournemouth are said to have set a whopping £35m asking price for their star winger Arnaut Danjuma. The West Ham United, Southampton and Villarreal are all believed to be keen on the 24-year-old, who scored 17 Championship goals last season. (The 72) Photo: Warren Little Buy photo

2. Toffees to snap up Begovic Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic is closing in on a move to Everton, and is believed to have passed a medical. The 34-year-old, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan with AC Milan, will provide competition for current number one Jordan Pickford. (talkSPORT) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

3. Owls could move on Wildsmith for fresh option Sheffield Wednesday have been tipped to move on goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, if they can find a suitable replacement this summer. The Owls academy product made 23 appearances for the club last season. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

4. Ex-Posh midfielder could seal League One move Ex-Peterborough United midfielder Louis Reed could be set for a move to League One, after being taken on trial by Doncaster Rovers. He played for ninety minutes in a 2-0 friendly loss to Bradford City last weekend. (Doncaster Free Press) Photo: Tom Dulat Buy photo