Blackpool players make a Christmas dream come true at Brian House

Blackpool FC players made a special Christmas visit to Brian’s House Children’s Hospice and Trinity Hospice.

Jak Alnwick, Ben Heneghan, Ryan Edwards, Curtis Tilt, Matty Virtue, Armand Gnanduillet and Christoffer Mafoumbi joined captain Jay Spearing in spending time with adults and children cared for at these most valuable centres. The players bearing gifts were particularly looking forward to meeting Jack Leech at Brian House.

Blackpool players with Peter Holme

The teenager wrote a list of 12 Christmas wishes to make this festive season one of the best for all the children at the hospice. Among the 12 was a visit from the Seasiders, and captain Spearing and his team-mates were only too happy to make that dream come true.

Skipper Spearing said: “It’s been great to spend some time with Jack and talk all things football. Hopefully he’ll be able to tick off some more of his Christmas wishes.”

Jack has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and is a regular visitor to Brian House.