Blackpool player shares the dressing room reaction to Jordan Rhodes' red card against Portsmouth

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The Seasiders had to dig deep to hold on for a 0-0 draw after the harsh sending off for their 15-goal striker just before the break, with Dan Grimshaw stepping up to make a number of important saves.

Lawrence-Gabriel states the Blackpool squad need to take confidence from the way they performed in the second half, as they look to close the four point gap between themselves and sixth place Stevenage.

Reflecting on the draw, the wing-back said: “We stuck together and dug in at times, but they didn’t create too many problems until the end. Was it a red card?- Don’t know, don’t think so, but we got a result. We’ve got a good squad, so we always know there’ll be rotations and everyone will be needed.

“When Rhodesy got sent off, they had their first shot on target so we had to wake up and really dig in together. We got to half time and planned again for after the break. The key message was to stay together and hit them on the counter attack at times, believing we are good enough not to concede.

"At full time it felt like a win, but we were tired so it was mixed emotions and we wanted the three points.

"When we’ve got the fans behind us it gives us an extra boost, the next nine games are like cup finals so we’ve got to give everything we can, and today showed we are still pushing. I don’t see why we can’t go into every game with belief. The confidence is there and it’s starting to grow.