Blackpool equalised late on once again to take a point from the Pirelli Stadium.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s unbeaten run extended to an eighth game following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burton Albion, with Albie Morgan leaving it late to cancel out Rumarn Burrell’s first-half opener at the Pirelli Stadium.

Stoke City loanee Niall Ennis was the sole change from last weekend’s draw, replacing the injured Tom Bloxham, but it was Burton’s forward Burrell who opened the scoring. He latched on to Jón Dadi Bödvarsson’s flicked header before looping a deft finish over the hapless Harry Tyrer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool had strong claims for a penalty turned down when Ryan Sweeney appeared to bring down Ashley Fletcher, and the Seasiders enjoyed their own spells of pressure - albeit without the crucial goal. Elkan Baggott came closest but his close-range header was straight at the goalkeeper.

Attacking pair Bödvarsson and Burrell continued to cause problems for the Blackpool defence, who struggled to deal with the latter’s pace throughout. The Seasiders continued to build attacks well but going into the hour mark, lacked the cutting edge to create any clear-cut chances.

Steve Bruce made three changes going into the final exchanges and they eventually paid off, with substitute Hayden Coulson cutting in from the left before curling a wonderful cross into the Burton box. It was met by a flying Morgan who headed home to earn a point on the road.

Here are your Blackpool player ratings:

Harry Tyrer - 6: Possibly sold himself a little early for the opener but made a good near-post save to deny a second on 37 minutes. Barely tested from that point onwards but for a Burrell effort that looked to be going wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odeluga Offiah (off ‘76) - 5: Struggled to find much joy down the right-hand side in the first-half. Had a bit more success after the break but limited. A lot of Burton’s counter-attacks came down his side.

Oliver Casey - 6: Caught by the pace of Burrell for Burton’s opener.

Elkan Baggott - 5: First-half close-range header really should have been put either side of the goalkeeper. Struggled to manage Bödvarsson.

James Husband (off ‘68) - 6: Bailed out by Tyrer after a sharp Burrell spun him in search of a second. Was often the free man in build-up, working well down the left with Hamilton before his removal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Apter (off ‘76) - 5: Kept at arm’s length by Burton early on. Crosses mostly dealt with by Burton defenders.

Albie Morgan - 7: Overrun in midfield early. Kept trying the diagonal to Hamilton when in possession, working sometimes. In the right place when it mattered to head home a late equaliser.

Sonny Carey - 6: Overrun in midfield early on, albeit he and Morgan were outnumbered. Was busy in the second-half as Blackpool pushed, driving forward with purpose.

CJ Hamilton - 8: Had the pace to regularly be Blackpool’s out ball, with plenty of good final ball in there too. Should have equalised with a 63rd-minute header. Carved out plenty of chances and a constant threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Fletcher (off ‘76) - 7: Could easily have won a penalty from all his own hard work, skinning Terence Vancooten before coming together with Ryan Sweeney. Saw a second-half effort well blocked. Grew a little frustrated as the game went on.

Niall Ennis - 5: Early shot from the edge of the box hooked wide, otherwise on the fringes.

Sammy Silvera (on ‘68) - 5: Lost the ball poorly in his first contribution. Rarely involved late on.

Lee Evans (on ‘76) - 6: Sprayed a couple of nice direct balls into the forwards as Blackpool pushed for an equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Beesley (on ‘76) - 5: Wasn’t too involved after coming on.

Hayden Coulson (on ‘76) - 7: Great cross flashed across the box from the left, with four or five teammates unable to get a touch. Did well again to work an angle and cross for Morgan’s equaliser.