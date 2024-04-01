Blackpool player ratings V Wycombe Wanderers: Three starters score 5/10 while others claim sixes in play-off blow

Lincoln City and Oxford United both moved six points ahead of the Seasiders in the battle of sixth spot following their victories elsewhere.

With only five games remaining this season, it now looks very unlikely that the campaign will extend past April for Neil Critchley’s side.

Both teams had a couple of half chances during the opening exchanges. A through ball down the left by Sonny Carey found CJ Hamilton in a good area, but under pressure the wing-back couldn’t generate any power on his shot. Down the other end, a cross into the box from Beryly Lubala was headed well over the bar, with the attempt never looking like a threat for Dan Grimshaw.

Franco Ravizzoli made the first save of the afternoon, as he quickly closed down Matty Virtue as he looked to get a strike away following some good work from Shayne Lavery on the break.

The Wycombe keeper was soon called into action again, with a free kick from Sonny Carey forcing him into a stop down to his left. Ahead of half time, the attacking midfielder was involved in another chance, as his corner was met by Matthew Pennington in the box, whose attempt ended up just wide of the target.

Meanwhile, Matt Bloomfield’s side saw an attempt smash against the post in stoppage time, but it wouldn’t have counted anyway, with the linesman’s flag raised for offside.

Following the restart, a couple more opportunities came the way of the visitors, as both Chris Forino and Freddie Potts hit efforts off target as they looked to edge their side in front.

In the latter stages, Sam Vokes had Wycombe’s clearest chances of the afternoon, with the substitute striker hitting his first effort off target from close-range, before later smashing a shotagainst the crossbar in stoppage time.

Blackpool also had late opportunities to take the three points as well. Both Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Jake Beesley had attempts stopped by two fantastic saves from Ravizzoli, while Kylian Kouassi placed a header over the bar from a corner. The striker had another chance to win it as well, but hit an attempt straight at the keeper.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did Blackpool perform? The Seasiders took on Wycombe Wanderers.

Dan Grimshaw- 6 There was very little for Dan Grimshaw to deal with in the Blackpool goal.

Matthew Pennington- 6 It was a solid enough afternoon for Matthew Pennington at the back, with the defender looking strong enough.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 6 Marvin Ekpiteta had some nervy moments throughout the game, but was able to compose himself at key times.

Olly Casey- 6 Olly Casey also endured some testing moments, but did well enough on the whole as he continued to feature in the left-sided centre back role.